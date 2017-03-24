769 Does Beer Develop?

Chris analyzes the claim that you can develop film in beer and comes to the conclusion that that’s unlikely. But he knows how it was done. There’s a recap of the question on color-blind photography (more in the episode linked below). Also some conclusions about the ongoing Anchor experiment.. it’s not looking rosy.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Links:
- A Use for that Last Cup of Coffee: Film and Paper Development (Dr. Scott Williams and the Technical Photographic Chemistry 1995 Class, Rochester Institute of Technology)
- Anchor, stop crippling your success – Chris Marquardt’s Soapbox
- “Beernol”: How to Develop Your Film with Beer · Lomography
- Develop Film with Beer? It’s Possible | PDNPulse
- Search: caffenol | Flickr
- Organic Acids in Coffee
- Coffee, Tea, Or Vitamin CKitchen Chemistry In The Darkroom | Shutterbug
- tfttf707 – Color Blind – PHOTOGRAPHY TIPS FROM THE TOP FLOOR
- Color Blindness Tests | Colblindor
- SPONSOR: Audible – You can’t make more time, but you can make the most of it.
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (sold out)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours