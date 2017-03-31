770 The Biggest Failures

Chris has a closer look at failed photo-related crowdfunding campaigns, Job needs advice on a 3D camera and Gerald wonders about the difference between a linear and a circular polarizer. Plus: the review of the current Slack photo challenge.

