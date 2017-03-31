770 The Biggest Failures

Chris has a closer look at failed photo-related crowdfunding campaigns, Job needs advice on a 3D camera and Gerald wonders about the difference between a linear and a circular polarizer. Plus: the review of the current Slack photo challenge.
Links:
- Become a Patreon supporter and keep this show independent
- Failed crowdfunded drone: Onagofly F115
- Failed crowdfunded drone: Zano
- Failed crowdfunded drone: Lily Camera
- Failed crowdfunded 3D printer: Pirate3D
- Slack Challenge entry #1: Eyes of Wonder by Ken Cole
- Slack Challenge entry #2: Portrait of John Kenn Mortensen by Micheal Nielsen
- Slack Challenge entry #3: Nusha by Chris Blaszczyk
- Creepy Monsters Drawn On Sticky Notes By John Kenn Mortensen
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (sold out)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours